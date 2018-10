MELROSE -- A Villard woman was taken to the hospital after hitting a deer on Interstate 94 East at County Road 186 in Melrose.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 10:30 p.m. Monday, 26-year-old Paloma Solis was heading east on I-94, when she hit a deer that attempted to cross the road.

Paloma was brought to Melrose Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.