Debra “Deb” C. Winter, 63, St. Cloud

September 28, 1955 – February 11, 2019

Debra “Deb” Carol Winter, age 63, St. Cloud, MN, died Monday, February 11, 2019 at Country Manor Health Care Center, Sartell, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 15, 2018 at 12:00 Noon at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Sartell, MN. Visitation will be Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the services at the church on Friday. Interment will be in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery, Sartell, MN.

Deb was born September 28, 1955 in Willmar, MN to Arthur and Carol (Wiese) Erickson. She married Michael Winter on November 30, 1987 in Becker, MN. Deb was employed in health care, most recently as a nurse. Deb was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Her passions were quilting, golf, spending time at the cabin, fishing with grandchildren, swimming, feeding deer and bears, and traveling.

Survivors include her husband, Michael Winter of St. Cloud, MN; children, Justin Neuman of Sartell, MN; Christopher (Amy) Winter of Fergus Falls, MN; Sarah (Daniel) Helstrom of Seattle, WA; Elizabeth Winter of St. Cloud, MN; mother, Carol Erickson of Sauk Rapids, MN; brother, Steven (Wanda) Erickson of Macon, MO; and five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father.