Deborah O. Ehrlichman, 64, Holdingford

March 22, 1953 - March 19, 2018

20Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Deborah O. Ehrlichman, age 64 of Holdingford, will be 10:30 AM, Friday, March 23 at St Hedwig Catholic Church in Holdingford. Inurnment will be at a later date. Deborah died at Sauk Centre Care Center on Monday, March 19, 2018. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 10:30 AM on Friday, March 23 at the church in Holdingford. Arrangements are being made by the Miller Carlin Funeral Homes.

Deborah was born March 22, 1953 in Minneapolis, MN to Otto and Delores (Burns) Hagen. She graduated from Rockford High School in 1971. Deborah was united in marriage to Edward Ehrlichman on May 11, 1985, at St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Corcoran, MN. Deborah worked as a care assistant for Albany Home Care and Catholic Charities retiring in 2001. Deborah enjoyed singing and dancing, gardening, baking and spending time with her family especially the grandchildren. Deborah was a member of St Hedwig Catholic Church in Holdingford.

Deborah is survived by her husband, Ed of Holdingford, children, Bob (JoAnn) of Wabasso, MN, Jessica (Marty) Blonigen of St Martin, and Adam of Holdingford, brothers and sisters, Mary Zuccaro of Minneapolis, Patricia Patnode of Minneapolis, Larry (Rita) Hagen of Crystal, Mike (Lynn) Hagen of Minneapolis, Maryrita (Ray) Pearson of Anoka, Maureen (Tom) Eggert of Avon, and Joseph (Beth) Hagen of Hackensack, sisters in law, Cheryl Hagen of Eagle Bend, and Bonnie Hagen of Rockford, grandchildren, Abigail and Nolan Blonigen, Adrianna, Erin, Sawyer, and Chance Ehrlichman, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Tim, Greg, and Kevin, sisters Delores, and Dorinda, brother in law Dale Patnode, and Niece Jenny Hagen.