Dayton Suggests $21 Million to Improve School Safety

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Gov. Mark Dayton is proposing $21 million in new funding for security enhancements and mental health improvements in Minnesota schools.

The Democratic governor unveiled his proposal Wednesday to give schools dedicated funds for improvements like bulletproof glass and secure entrances. School safety is in the spotlight after the recent deadly school shooting in Florida.

Republicans who control the Minnesota Legislature have suggested similar funding. Dayton's plan also expands mental health services in schools and directs school districts to share information on expelled students.

The governor says it's the state's responsibility to prevent a tragedy in Minnesota schools.