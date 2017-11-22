Dayton Reaches out to Franken Amid Misconduct Stories

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton says he reached out to Sen. Al Franken "on a personal level'' after a swirl of allegations of improper conduct.

The Democratic governor said Wednesday he has no insight into how Franken will respond to pressure over questions about misconduct.

Franken was accused last week of forcibly kissing a woman during a 2006 USO tour and was photographed reaching out as if to grope her as she slept. A second woman said Franken squeezed her buttocks while posing for a photo at the 2010 Minnesota State Fair.

Dayton says he didn't discuss strategy or planning with Franken, whom he called a longtime friend.

Dayton has not called for Franken's resignation. He says an ethics investigation is proper.