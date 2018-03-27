Dayton Preschool Request Gets Icy Reception from GOP

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton wants to ensure the state keeps providing preschool programs after he leaves office.

The Democratic governor has made expanding early learning options a signature initiative for his tenure. He and the Legislature agreed to boost funding for voluntary preschool programs by $50 million last year but that extra money would lapse for the 2019 school year.

Dayton called on lawmakers Tuesday to extend that funding for the state's next budget cycle. He says dozens of schools would be in limbo for 2019 and beyond.

But Republicans who control the Legislature objected. Rochester Republican Sen. Carla Nelson says that decision should be up to the next governor and Legislature.