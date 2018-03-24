Dayton Content to be on the Sidelines for 2018 Election

ST. PAUL (AP) — As Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton nears the end of eight years in office, he's content to take a back seat in the race to replace him. At least for now.

Dayton hasn't yet made an endorsement. He told The Associated Press he'll wait until voters choose the Democratic candidate.

He's also declined to take a swing at Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty, his predecessor who is now considering running for his old job.

Dayton's advice to the three Democrats who are running is that they shouldn't run "on a third Dayton term."