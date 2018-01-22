Dayton Calls Out National Guard to Help Motorists

ALBERT LEA -- Governor Mark Dayton has called out the Minnesota National Guard to help stranded motorists as a winter storm sweeps across the southern half of the state.

Interstate 35 is closed between Owatonna and Faribault. Authorities are advising motorists to stay off the roads in southern Minnesota because of blizzard conditions.

The storm is interrupting flights at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Airport spokesman Pat Hogan says more than 400 flights have been canceled as of Monday afternoon, and flight delays are averaging about six hours.

The National Weather Service reports 13.5 inches of snow in Cannon Falls and 10 inches near Albert Lea.

Minnesota State University, Mankato closed early because of the severe weather.