Day Two of Awareness Week Stresses Outdoor Safety

ST. CLOUD-- To help minimize the risks of winter, Stearns County has teamed up with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the National Weather Service for Winter Hazard Awareness Week.

We continue our series Tuesday with the topic of “Outdoor Winter Safety.” Stearns County Emergency Management Director Erin Hausauer says it’s important to dress for the weather when participating in outdoor activities like sledding, skiing, ice skating.

...dressing for the weather especially when we get windchill advisories and that type of thing: that you're wearing layers, that you're covering exposed skin, that you're taking breaks to come inside. It's important to eat and drink. Sometimes we don't realize the energy it takes out of us while we're working or playing outdoors.

She also says it’s a good idea to let someone know you are going outside and where you are going.

