Day Four of Awareness Week Focuses on Indoor Safety

ST. CLOUD-- To help minimize the risks of winter, Stearns County has teamed up with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the National Weather Service for Winter Hazard Awareness Week.

We continue our series Thursday with the topic of “Indoor Winter Safety.” Stearns County Emergency Management Director Erin Hausauer says it’s important to have detectors in your home to alert you to problems before they become disasters.

It’s also important to have proper ventilation in other enclosed spaces outside of your home such as fish houses.

