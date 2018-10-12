Day 5 of Kelly’s 3-E Journey: Paradise in Sauk Rapids

MIXIN' IT UP BAKERY- MAKING DELICIOUS ALTERNATIVES

I had the pleasure yesterday of speaking with Jessi Brinkman, Owner of Mixin' It Up; a gluten free bakery located in Sauk Rapids.

I remember when Mixin' it Up came to Sauk Rapids a couple years ago. I remember my thoughts; Hmmmm.... a gluten free bakery....great idea, but how will they last? Doesn't gluten free food taste dry? Will people get it? Will people use it? Two years later, Mixin' It Up is thriving in our community...and now I know why.

TASTE IS EVERYTHING

After Jessi stopped by for an interview yesterday, I was intrigued by the wide variety of options they have created. Not just Gluten free foods that taste unbelievably delicious, but other foods that have only natural sugar; I stopped by and purchased some Paleo/Keto/Diabetic friendly bread, labeled as a 'rustic' bread; I bought some. I loved it. It was so satisfying! It was the texture of a banana bread; minus the sweetness that I'm used to, with a moist texture that was addicting... in a good way. I was overly impressed. Another plus? I didn't get bloated after eating it. I didn't get heartburn after eating it. It was satisfying to the taste buds; utterly delicious.

WHAT A VARIETY! GLUTEN FREE FRIED DOUGHNUTS

Can you believe, as far as we know, they are the only bakery in Minnesota who makes Fried gluten free doughnuts?! Yes you can have gluten free fried doughnuts! Don't ask why before you try. I was also intrigued with the great treats they offer. A few weeks ago I had some of their cupcakes. I didn't know they were from Mixin' It Up..I just knew they tasted delicious. I asked where they came from and later found out that they were gluten free.

That being said, I don't expect you to go out and bake up a delicious batch of anything gluten free on the first try. Jessi and her staff have spent tons of time, thrown away loaves of bread and many other things, to make sure they found and created items that were truly gluten free; that didn't just taste GOOD....but that tasted DELICIOUS. These are the kind of foods you've been looking for.

CAKES, FRIED GLUTEN FREE DOUGHNUTS, BREADS, COOKIES AND MORE!

I also found out that they also make wedding cakes, birthday cakes, cupcakes, muffins and breads. I've included a short video that I found online. They look as good as the cakes I've tasted. Sounds like a win win to me!

Sweet Nature/Mixin' It Up Gluten Free Bakery and Rental Kitchen

PASSION CREATES RESULTS

I meet a lot of wonderful people through interviews on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes." However, it is rare that I get to meet people that are THIS passionate about what they do. Jessi and her husband John have created a business out of a need for better choices for their family, and they continue to grow and expand. I was completely taken by Jessi's passion and excitement that food can taste good and be good for you. I've invited her to share more of her knowledge on the show, and we will hear more from her later this month...Specifically, we'll be talking about Halloween...how to celebrate, what to eat, and fun along the way.

THE INTERVIEW

If you 'd like to hear the interview with Jessi, click on the player below. If you've never stopped by, I encourage you to just drop in today and try something. I think you will be more than pleasantly surprised...I think you'll be hooked. Spread the word. Healthy food can be delicious...and it's right around the corner in Sauk Rapids.

LOCATION

The easiest way to explain where Mixin' It Up is located; it's right next to Jimmy's Pour House in Sauk Rapids. If you don't know where that is, here is the address:

Mixin' It Up Bakery Gluten Free Bakery

106 2nd Ave. N

Sauk Rapids, MN. 56379