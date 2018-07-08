David W. Shufelt, 80, St. Cloud

March 8, 1938 - July 5, 2018

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 9, 2018, at the Princeton Evangelical Free Church, for David W. Shufelt, age 80, who passed away in St. Cloud on July 5, 2018. Pastor John Patnode will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Monday. Burial will be in Blue Mound Cemetery, Blue Hill Township, immediately following services.

David William Shufelt was born on March 8, 1938, in Hillman Township, MN, to Walter and Vera (Carpenter) Shufelt. He married Harriet Steffen on August 20, 1960, at Glendorado Lutheran Church. Just one year later, Dave was drafted and honorably served in the United States Army for two years. Throughout his career in maintenance, he worked at Herge’s Meats in Foley, Carter Day Company in Fridley, Bealka Casting in Blaine, and Fingerhut in Princeton and St. Cloud. He was an avid fisherman, and loved fishing with his wife, catching walleye, pan fish, and muskies. Dave was always active and enjoyed hunting, gardening, and fixing anything that was broken. He walked strongly in his faith as a member of the Princeton Evangelical Free Church. Dave was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will be dearly missed.