David P. Klug, 72, St. Cloud

March 6, 1945 - October 30, 2017

Funeral Services will be at 10AM on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for David P. Klug, 72, of St. Cloud who died at home, surrounded by family after a hard-fought battle against a malignant Glioblastoma brain tumor. Rev. Bruce Timm will officiate and burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4-8PM on Friday, November 3, at the funeral home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. “Memories with Dave” will take place at 6PM on Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

David was born on March 6, 1945 in St. Cloud to Albert and Alvina (Pomeranke) Klug. He attended St. Cloud Tech, graduating in 1963. Dave was on the varsity wrestling team. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1963, and proudly served his country in Vietnam in 1966 until his honorable discharge in 1967. Dave married Mary Fernholz on August 15, 1970 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, St. Cloud.

Dave always said “I’m different and I like to be that way.” He was right; he has done many different things in his life. Dave owned rental properties, sold real estate, went to beauty school, owned a wig shop, made and sold candles, and was a self-employed roofer, remodeler, and cabinet maker. He was a soccer coach, wrote three books, and wrote poetry. Dave was a man of many talents and could fix anything. He was also a prankster and had a wonderful sense of humor. Dave was very personable and was able to talk to anybody.

Dave is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Heather KIug of Brooklyn Park, Chara Klug of Brooklyn Center, Damien (Katie) Klug of Clear Lake, Allison (Isaac) Reynolds of Lester Prairie, Cassidy (Jason) Jones of Ham Lake; grandchildren, Brekken, Rowen, Sawyer Klug; Wesley Klug; Henry, Amelia, Eleanor Reynolds; Peja, Lena Jones; siblings, Don (Loretta) Klug, Dennis (Darlene) Klug, Sylvia (Don) Weeres, and Helen (Carl) Oltz; as well as many in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Megan; parents, Albert and Alvina Klug; in-laws, Barney and Virginia Fernholz.

In lieu of flowers, please write a memory of Dave to share with his family.