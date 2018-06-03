David Otto Borchardt, 58, Richmond (formerly of Prior Lake)

September 20, 1959 – May 30, 2018

A celebration of life will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 7, 2018 at River of Life Assembly of God Church in Cold Spring for David Otto Borchardt, age 58, who died at home. A gathering of relatives and friends will be one hour prior to services at the Church. During the visitation the family would like to gather in a memory box any memories or lessons you’ve learned from David over the years. Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond.

David was born in New Prague, MN to Floyd and Nora (Sellnow) Borchardt. He was raised in Prior Lake and graduated from Prior Lake High School in 1978. He married Marsha Lien on September 28, 1990. David had 2 beautiful girls from a previous marriage and was blessed with 2 children as a result of his marriage to Marsha. He wore many hats; he was a business owner, diesel mechanic and salesman. David was a very hands on person who could fix anything. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, road trips and working in his shop. David loved entertaining and bringing people together.

Survivors include his wife, Marsha; children, Stephanie (Bryan) Hayden and their children, Samantha and Asher; Chad Mickelson; Britt (Justin) O’Neal and their children, Sage and Grayson; Erin (Steven) Korinek and their children, Lauren and Blake; siblings, Dennis, Nancy, Dana, Joel.