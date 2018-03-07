David M. Kent, 80, Paynesville

August 14, 1937 - March 6, 2018

7Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Nordland Lutheran Church in Paynesville for David M. Kent, age 80, of Paynesville, who passed away on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Jacob Holck will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the Church.

David was born on August 14, 1937 to Sigfred and Cecelia (Holmgren) Kent in New Ulm, Minnesota. David graduated from Gibbon High School in 1955. He was united in marriage to Jean Johnson on October 26, 1957 at Clear Lake Lutheran Church in Gibbon. David was a second generation beef, hog and crop farmer, working alongside his brother on the family farm in Gibbon. David was a member of the Gibbon Sportsman’s Club, and the Gibbon Farmer’s Elevator, where he served on their board. He was also a member and served on the council for Augustana Lutheran Church in Gibbon.

David was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a quiet man, with a quick wit, who loved spending time with his family. David was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and going golfing. He also enjoyed watching sports and Westerns on TV.

He is survived by his wife, Jean, of 60 years; children, Amy (Gary) Walter, of Owatonna, Bruce (Karla), of Eagan, Craig “Sam”, of Richmond, Darcy (Jill), of Eagan; 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Edna Sandquist, of New Ulm, and Elaine Savela, of Fairfax, sister-in-law, Kathy Kent, of Gibbon; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.