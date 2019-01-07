David K. Loehrer, 78, St. Cloud

November 7, 1940 - January 6, 2019

Services are pending for David K. Loehrer, age 78, of St. Cloud who died January 6, 2019.

David was born November 7, 1940 to Edwin and Isabelle (Wichmann) Loehrer in Sauk Rapids, MN. He married Susan Steichen on August 21, 1962. David worked many different jobs including construction and carpentry as well as a self-employed carpenter until he retired in 2006. His faith was very important to him and often arrived early to church to pray the Rosary. He was a member of St. Mary’s Help of Christians in St. Augusta. David was a loving, selfless, kind, and helpful role model who always put others before himself. David’s family meant the world to him. He was always supportive and willing to help in any way he could, often being the first to volunteer. He enjoyed crafting different things for his friends and family and enjoyed gardening, farming, mowing the lawn. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Susan; children, Julie (Richard) Morrow, Rebecca (William) Spear, Gregory, Douglas (Pamela), Michael (Jeana), and Sarah Riedeman-Lenarz (Brad Schaefer); 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; siblings, Edward and Janet.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald.