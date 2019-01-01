David John Nelson, 42, Foley

August 9, 1976 - December 30, 2018

David John Nelson, age 42, of Foley passed away Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Fairview University in Minneapolis. Funeral Services for David will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, January 3, 2019 at Estes Brook Evangelical Free Church. Pastor Jeff Starnes will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Wednesday evening at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue after 10 AM Thursday at the church.

David John Nelson was born August 9, 1976 in St. Cloud, Minnesota the son of Roger Nelson and Donna (Elwell) Heurung. He attended school in Foley and went on to work as a truck driver and farmer. David put his heart into this work. He was proud of his crops and did custom combining for neighbors. He spent much of his free time tinkering with things, taking them apart and fixing them up again. He enjoyed being in the outdoors 4-wheeling and relaxing playing video games or watching TV. He loved his cat and being with family, especially his nephews.

David is survived by his wife, Robin of Foley; daughter, Hope of Foley; mother, Donna (Ed) Heurung of Onamia; sisters, Katie Nelson of Foley and Nina Kutz of Becker; sisters-in-law, Jean (Nasim) Ayub of Roseville and Lisa Beutz of Oak Park; nieces and nephews: Xander, Keagan, Sylas, Larenz, Kendall, Jamie, Brandon, Jaffery, Hinnah, Alina and Milton; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Nelson; grandfather, Myles Elwell; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wayne and Lila Larson.