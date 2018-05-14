David “Gene” Benson, 90, Upsala

July 27, 1927 - May 13, 2018

Gene was born July 27, 1927 in Minneapolis to Esther and David Benson. He served in the US Navy for four years during World War II as a Gunners Mate on the USS Cabana in the South Pacific. When he returned from the war, he married his childhood neighbor Audrey Hippe on July 1, 1949. They settled in Richfield where they lived for 40 years and raised their family. Gene worked as a Superintendent at Bor-Son Construction for over 30 years. After he retired they made their home on Mound Lake in Burtrum, MN and spent winters in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

Gene enjoyed hunting, fishing, swimming, woodworking and traveling with Audrey. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was also very involved with the American Legion and continued to be very patriotic; loving the country he helped defend many years ago. He participated in Memorial Day programs, parades and recognizing veterans who have gone before him.