David “Gene” Benson, 90, Upsala
July 27, 1927 - May 13, 2018
David “Gene” Benson, 90, a resident of Upsala passed away on Sunday, May 13 at his home, surrounded by his family.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 19th at 11:00 a.m. at Grey Eagle United Methodist Church, with reviewal onehour prior to the service. A private burial with military honors will be held later at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.
Gene was born July 27, 1927 in Minneapolis to Esther and David Benson. He served in the US Navy for four years during World War II as a Gunners Mate on the USS Cabana in the South Pacific. When he returned from the war, he married his childhood neighbor Audrey Hippe on July 1, 1949. They settled in Richfield where they lived for 40 years and raised their family. Gene worked as a Superintendent at Bor-Son Construction for over 30 years. After he retired they made their home on Mound Lake in Burtrum, MN and spent winters in Lake Havasu City, AZ.
Gene enjoyed hunting, fishing, swimming, woodworking and traveling with Audrey. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was also very involved with the American Legion and continued to be very patriotic; loving the country he helped defend many years ago. He participated in Memorial Day programs, parades and recognizing veterans who have gone before him.
Gene was highly regarded by everyone in his community for his vast knowledge and willingness to help anyone in need of advice or assistance. His expertise will be missed by many.
Gene left behind his loving wife of 68 years, Audrey, and his children Michelle (Chip) Cox, Paul (Tammy) Benson, and Missy (Greg) Wokasch. He had seven grandchildren Derek (Kelli) Cox, Jacob Cox, Eric Benson, Angie (Tanner) Ellenberg, Cory Wokasch, Ryan Wokasch and Austin Wokasch. Three great-grandchildren: Jordan Cox, Kennedy Cox, and Benson Ellenberg. Four nieces and nephew: Nancy (Bill) Noon, Barb (Dan) Opitz, Sarah Larson, Brad Hippe.
In lieu of flowers, memorial will be used to donate to Gene’s favorite charities.