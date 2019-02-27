David E. Keller, 85, Princeton

March 22, 1933 - February 26, 2019

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, 1:00 PM at Salem Lutheran Church, Dalbo, MN, for David E. Keller, who passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019, in Princeton. Pastor Steve Lomen will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday, March 1, 2019, 5:00 - 8:00 PM at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, and one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery following services.

David Earl Keller was born the second oldest of thirteen children on March 22, 1933, to Herbert and Edith (Shaw) Keller in Downing, WI. He spent his younger years growing up at his home by Downing. His family lived in Bloomington, MN, and then later they moved to a home near Day, MN, in 1945. He married Tara Lee Johnson on June 3, 1961. To this union was born their three children. In his career, David worked for MN Tree Service with his brother, Ray and father, Herbert. He loved to farm, and he spent most of his life farming near Dalbo. He also worked at Jesco as a cement laborer for over 24 years. David also served for Dalbo Township for 15 years. He loved children and drove school bus for eight years for Princeton. David was a snow bird and spent his retirement years in Florida and Arizona in the warmth. He and Tara Lee moved to Princeton in 2016, where he resided till his passing.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Tara Lee; children, Dawn (Les) Johnson of Wilson, WI, Earl (Marcia) Keller of Dalbo, and Dixie Admave of Princeton; grandchildren, Matthew (Lisa) Johnson, Mark (Jodi) Johnson, Rachel (Jordan) Rumohr, Michael (Nicole) Johnson, Ryan Strike, Angie (Jeremy) Olson, MacKenzie Binger, Jared Admave, and LeeAnnah Admave; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Edith Ann Schwab; six brothers, Ray (Vesta), Robbie (Theresa), Jim (Bonnie), Melvin (Marie), William (Denise), and Timothy; and sister-in-law, Becky Keller.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Harry and Daniel; three sisters, Beverly Keller, Audrey Johnson, and Minnie Keller.