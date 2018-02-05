David “Dave” H. Ellens, age 83, St. Cloud

December 1, 1934. - February 1, 2018

Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church of the St. Cloud Region, Sartell, MN. Visitation will be Monday, February 12, 2018 from 4 to 8 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Dave was born December 1, 1934 in Ogilvie, MN to Henry and Helen (Nelson) Ellens. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 - 1955. Dave married Joan C. Nicholson on August 22, 1959 in St. Cloud, MN. He played basketball at St. Cloud State University, graduated in 1959 and received his Master's Degree from St. Cloud State University. Dave taught and coached boys' basketball in Sheboygan, WI from 1959-1965. They moved to St. Cloud, where they lived for 14 years before moving to Cold Spring. They moved back to St. Cloud in 2016. Dave was an Admissions Counselor at St. Cloud State University for 31 years, retiring in 1996. After retirement, Dave and Joan enjoyed traveling internationally for many years. He was an active member of First United Methodist of the St. Cloud Region, Sartell, MN. Dave had a great love of birds, gardening, camping, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.