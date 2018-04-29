David D. Stay, 69, St. Paul and formerly of Foley

August 28, 1948 - April 27, 2018

A Celebration of David Stay’s Life will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton, MN; visitation will begin one hour prior for David who passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on April 27, 2018.

David Darrel Stay was born on August 28, 1948, to Virgil and Ethel (Osborn) Stay in Princeton, Minnesota. He was the third of six boys. The Stay boys grew up on the family dairy farm in Foley where they learned the importance of a strong work ethic and the value of family ties. In 1966, David graduated from Foley High School and joined the Army. While serving overseas in Thailand, he worked construction and built Army barracks. He often talked of his time in Thailand, especially the time he spent on leave with his brother, Danny. When he returned to Minnesota, he went back to the farm and spent a short time working with his brother as a carpenter. For most of David’s life he was a member of the local 49er’s Union of Operating Engineers and worked exclusively for C.S. McCrossan in Maple Grove, all while continuing farming on his own homestead. He was also a member of the Rosetown American Legion 542.

In 1977, he married his first wife, Vickie Trebesch, and they brought three amazing boys into the world. After becoming single again, David met Wendy Rochelle, and they were married on September 27, 1997. During their 20 years of marriage, David and Wendy enjoyed camping, fishing, and going to the Minnesota State Fair with the boys when they were growing up. David was an outdoorsman, enjoying hunting with his boys on the family farm. Fishing was another of David’s favorite pastimes, either in a boat or in a fish house. Focusing on catching pan fish was his passion. Some of David and Wendy’s favorite times together included Saturday nights at the Legion in North St. Paul, listening to local bands and dancing, and driving to the North Shore. David was a proud grandpa to Ethan, Carson, and Graham and was anxiously awaiting the birth of his first granddaughter.

David will be deeply missed by his wife, Wendy of St. Paul; his sons, Nick (Heather) of Zimmerman, Josh (Candice) of St. Paul, and Travis (Erika) of Elk River; his grandsons, Ethan, Carson, and Graham; brothers, Richard (Carol), Allen (Ginny), and Brad (Lisa); sister-in-law, Lynne (Mark) Maurer; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.