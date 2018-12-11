David Cropper, 78, St. Stephen

April 13, 1940 - December 12, 2018

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of David Cropper, age 78 of St. Stephen will be 10:30 AM, Saturday at the St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. David died Wednesday at the St. Cloud Veterans Administration Hospital from bone cancer. There will be a visitation after 9:30 AM at the church in St. Stephen. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

David was born April 13, 1940 in Minneapolis to Clark and Grace (Justin) Cropper. He entered the U.S. Army in 1958 and served until 1961. David married Carol Feld on July 6, 1965 in the St. Columbkille Catholic church in St. Wendel. David was an over the road truck driver for many years and then he delivered for the St. Cloud Times. He spent the last 10 years of his working life as a custodian at North Jr. High School, retiring in 2006. He was a member of the St Stephen American Legion Post 221 and the St. Stephen Catholic Church.

David is survived by his wife, Carol, St. Stephen; daughter, Brenda Forner, St. Joseph; son, Brian (Ruby) Cropper, Loveland CO; and sisters, Mary Lee (Rod) Ruegemer, Maple Grove and Carol (Stan) Shores, Sun Lakes, AZ.

He is preceded in death by his parents and several in-laws.