David C. Keeler, 71, Princeton

January 14, 1947 - November 10, 2018

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, November 15, 2018, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, MN, for David C. Keeler who passed away on Saturday, November 10, 2018. Family and friends may call from 4-7 PM at the funeral home on Thursday. Private burial will be at a later date.

David was born to the late Carold and Marilynn (Rovang) Keeler in Portland, OR. He graduated from Princeton High School. Immediately after graduation, David enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he proudly served his country from 1965 to 1969. Following his honorable discharge, David began driving truck for Hyman Freightways. He married Jill Ann Edmonds October 16, 1971, in Princeton. They later divorced.

David enjoyed being a volunteer at the St. Cloud Veterans Administration, NASCAR, fishing, snowmobiling, hunting, and camping.

David is survived by his son, Troy (Kristi) Keeler of Zimmerman; daughter, Tracy (Joe) Bassamore of Princeton; two granddaughters, Shelby and Maddy Bassamore.

David was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, LuVerne Voronyak.