David A. Isaacs, 42, St. Cloud

October 7, 1976 - November 13, 2018

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 17, 2018 at The Waters in Sartell for David A. Isaacs, age 42, who passed away at the Saint Cloud Hospital on Tuesday, November 13th surrounded by family and friends. Rev. Doug Vagle will officiate and burial will be at Benton Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church.

David “Dave” was born October 7th, 1976, in Saint Paul to Mary Beth “Mary” Isaacs (Lynch) and Dana Isaacs. He was a graduate of Sauk Rapids-Rice High School in 1995. Dave married Shaun Haakonson in August of this year. He mastered the art of being a family man with his love and support for his wife, and daughters Maurissa and Piper. Dave was a proud employee of the VA Medical Center in Saint Cloud. He possessed the ability to adapt to any situation and learn new things at a very rapid pace. Dave loved a challenge and could diagnose and fix just about any mechanical project he laid his eyes on. He was a trivia wizard, ask anyone at the Lincoln Depot. He was a National Guard Army Veteran, he served a tour in Iraq in 2005. Dave was full of surprises, from his accomplishments and goals, finding new “toys” to bring home unannounced, to paying full attention to the “little things” in life that meant the world to those around him. He lived life to the fullest and his magnetic, adventurous personality would literally draw friends and family closer to “see what Dave was up to next”. Dave was an avid boater and loved spending time on the Mississippi River on his yacht the “Irish Loon” near Grey Cloud Island where he grew up as a child. His impact on those around him will be forever remembered and cherished.

Survivors include his wife, Shaun Haakonson of St. Cloud; daughters, Maurissa Isaacs of Windom and Piper Isaacs of St. Cloud; parents, Dana (Cindy) Isaacs of St. Paul Park, Mary Isaacs of Sauk Rapids; brothers, Donovan (Dawn) Isaacs of Fort Collins, CO, James Isaacs of Sauk Rapids, and Daniel Isaacs of St. Michael; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Dave was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jimmy & Marilyn Lynch, Warren & Lorraine Isaacs; nephew, Dane Isaacs; uncle, Bert Isaacs; and aunt, Erin Bjorklund.