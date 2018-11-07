DAV Mobile Service Office to Stop in Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS-- Central Minnesota veterans confused about the benefits they’ve earned or changes to those benefits will be able to access counseling and claim filing assistance in Little Falls on Thursday.

The non-profit organization Disabled American Veterans will be holding a mobile service office from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Morrison County Government Building:

Morrison County Government Building

213 1st Ave SE

Little Falls, MN 56345

The services are free to all veterans and members of their families.