DAV Mobile Service Office to Stop in Little Falls
LITTLE FALLS-- Central Minnesota veterans confused about the benefits they’ve earned or changes to those benefits will be able to access counseling and claim filing assistance in Little Falls on Thursday.
The non-profit organization Disabled American Veterans will be holding a mobile service office from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Morrison County Government Building:
Morrison County Government Building
213 1st Ave SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
The services are free to all veterans and members of their families.