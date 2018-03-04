Dassel Woman Hurt in One Vehicle Crash

DARWIN -- A Dassel woman was hurt when the vehicle she was driving left the road and his some railroad tracks. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 7:00 p.m. Friday on Highway 12 in Darwin Township in Meeker County.

Thirty-eight-year-old Carmen Luebke of Dassel was going east on Highway 12 at County Road 34 when the vehicle went off the road to the right and struck the railroad tracks. The vehicle went airborne before coming to a rest on the south side of the tracks.