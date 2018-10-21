Daryl Johnson, 83, Pierz (formerly of Platte Lake, Hillman)

October 26, 1934 - October 16, 2018

Daryl Johnson 83 year old resident of Pierz formerly of Platte Lake, Hillman died Tuesday, October 16 at the Harmony House in Pierz. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 23 at 11:00 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hillman with Rev. Bob Munneke officiating. The burial will be held in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 23 at the church

Daryl Jerome Johnson was born on October 26, 1934 in South Minneapolis to the late Harold and Aili Johnson. He attended and graduated from Southwest High School in Minneapolis. Daryl served his country during the Korean War in the United States Air Force for four years and received his honorable discharge. Daryl met the love of his life, Caumayne while attending the Minnesota State Fair. He was united in marriage to Caumayne Veaasen on June 29, 1957 in Minnesota. The couple made their home in Wayzata, where he worked for Northwest Airlines for many years. Daryl was very proud of his employment at Northwest Airlines. Daryl enjoyed traveling, spending time with Caumayne the family, especially the grandchildren, snowmobiling, hunting, pontoon rides, camping and fishing in Alaska.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Scott (Sandra) Johnson of Hillman, Tamara Billiet of Brooklyn Park, Debra (Dan) Peterson of Nashwauk, Kimberly (David) Bramer of Minnetrista, Robyn (Gary) Stephan of Hillman; grandchildren, Nicholas Castellino, Brett Johnson, Sarah Schumacher, Brittany Billiet, Zachary Billiet, Shane Bramer, Jenna Johnson, Corinne Bramer; great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Kaylin and Bristol.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Caumayne in September 2016 and a brother, Vandon.