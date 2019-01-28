Darlene M. Olson, 80, St. Cloud

September 6, 1938 - January 25, 2019

Memorial Services will be 1 PM on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Darlene Olson, age 80 who passed Friday at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Darlene was born September 6, 1938 in Mountain Lake, MN to John & Marie (Pankratz) Peters. She married Floyd Oberg Jr. on May 20, 1961 and together they farmed in Hinckley. Floyd died on October 1, 1983. She married DuWayne Olson on September 14, 1998 in St. Cloud. Darlene enjoyed reading, word searches, old tv shows, knitting and crocheting crafts and afghans. She loved to cook and was famous for her baked bean recipe. Darlene collected bells and coffee cups to remember the places they traveled. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, DuWayne; children, Deb (Wayne) Helmbrecht, Dan Oberg, Bonnie (Darin) Trigg, and Becky Oberg; grandchildren, Scott (Nat) Helmbrecht, Heather (Logan) Bever, Molly (Andy) Alderink, Alison (Jamison) Leinen, Ben Oberg, AnnMarie Oberg, Adam Oberg, Michael Trigg, Michell Trigg, and Megan Trigg; great grandchildren, Libby, Chase, Lillian, Lucille, Charlie Sue, Hayli, Xaden, and Xella; siblings, Clarence Peters, Dennis (Arby) Peters; brother in-law, Elmer Buller; step children; and other extended family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Floyd; sisters, Arlene Peters and Rubie Buller; sister in-law, Nancy Peters.