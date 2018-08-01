Daniel L. Holthaus, 69, Richmond

April 19, 1949 - August 1, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 6, 2018 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Daniel L. Holthaus, age 69, who died Wednesday at his home of natural causes. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Sunday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Monday morning at the funeral home.

Dan was born on April 19, 1949 in Richmond, MN to Joseph and Louise (Moser) Holthaus. He married Joan Rothstein on February 5, 1972 in St. Martin. Dan enjoyed hunting, Harley Motorcycles and his morning coffee clutching. He was a member of the Munson Township Board, Richmond American Legion, Farming Lions and Chain of Lakes Fire District Board.

Survivors include his wife, Joan; children, Jessica (Rick) Feldhege, Dean (Melissa), Tina Holthaus, Karl (Victoria), Anne Holthaus (Travis); siblings, Helen (Howard) Reitmeier, Edwin (Cindy) Holthaus, Julia Blasius, Andrew (Joyce) Holthaus, Marilyn (Francis) Horn, David (JoAnn) Holthaus, Fred (Sharon) Holthaus, Carol (Tom) Mueller; and 13 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John (1995) and his brother-in-law, Norman Blasius (2018).