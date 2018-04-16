Daniel Kenneth Strack, 57, Waite Park

June 18, 1960 - April 13, 2018

Visitation will be held at Daniel Funeral Home on Thursday, April 19, 2018 from 4-8 pm. A prayer service to be held at 7pm on Thursday at the funeral home. A private funeral service and burial of his cremated remains will be held at a later date. He died on April 13, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital due to long term complications from Diabetes.

Daniel Kenneth Strack, born June 18, 1960 in St. Cloud, MN, the son of Kenneth J. and Lou Ann C. (Lardy) Strack. He was a lifelong resident of St. Cloud/Waite Park, MN and was a 1978 graduate of Apollo High School and 1980 graduate of St. Cloud AVTI. For the past 36 years Dan was employed by (Banker Systems) Wolters Kluwer.

Although most of his life included health complications, Dan was a warrior and led a life filled with so many great memories with family and friends too numerous to mention.

Dan loved God, fishing, hunting, bowling, softball and the MN Vikings. He will be most remembered for his big smile, fun loving personality, joke telling/sense of humor and big-hearted generosity. Dan, you will be greatly missed and we love you so much!

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sisters, Michelle (Strack) Kerber and Mary Kaye (Strack) Peterson; nephews Drew and Christian Kerber and nieces Kara Peterson (Tim Henderson) and Holly (Peterson) Frischmon (Andrew), other relatives and many friends.

Dan was preceded in death by; Grandparents Alphonse and Rose Strack, Daniel and Alma Lardy, and dear friends and relatives.

The Strack family would like to express their most sincere thanks for the love, care and support Dan received by all of his friends and family members throughout his life.