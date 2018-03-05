Daniel E. Peterson, 74

June 10, 1943 - March 4, 2018

Daniel (Dan) Edward Peterson passed away at home after suffering with Parkinson’s and Lewy Body Dementia on March 4, 2018. Visitation will be Friday March 9 from 4-8 at Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell. Funeral services will be Saturday March 10 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation on hour prior.

He was born June 10, 1943 in Hibbing to Ingwald and Viola (Holt) Peterson. The family resided in Calumet and eventually moved the literal house to Coleraine. Dan graduated from Greenway High School in 1961 and received his Bachelor’s Degree in math and physics from the University of MN Duluth in 1965. On October 23, 1965 Dan married Jean Lindgren in Bovey, MN. They resided in Bovey for two years before moving to Duluth. Dan had a career in the insurance business where he met and made many dear friends. In 1975 that career took the family to Sartell, MN where they lived in town. In 1980 Dan was able to move out of town and onto the Mississippi River where he and Jean enjoyed many years of pontoon boating; which always included a stop at the “Peterson” sandbar. Dan also enjoyed spending time with family and friends at their cabin on Island Lake as well as hunting trips to Montana with his son. Dan was a committed husband and father who made it his mission to ensure his wife could be cared for at home. He had a love for farming which stemmed from spending summers with his Uncle Jerry in Lindstrom. He brought that farming gift to life with big gardens across the road from their home. Dan enjoyed having his children and grandchildren around as much as possible and always had a PBR in the fridge for a friend.

Dan is survived by his wife of 52 years Jean; children Kris (Scott) Schlichting of Rice, Jay (Shelley) Peterson of Clear Lake, Jill (Jason) Dekarske of Otsego; Grandchildren Jordan and Jerad Schlichting, McKenzie and Daniel Peterson and Clara Dekarske; sister Diane (Joe) Jasper of Edina; brother and sister-in-laws Bob (Jayne) of FLA, Don (Judy) of Akley; many nieces and nephews; numerous Holt cousins and many close and supportive friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Janice and her husband Bradly Eilertson.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Pastor Elizabeth, Pastor Jeff and the congregation of Celebration Lutheran Church for their love and faithful support for Dan and Jean and our family not only at this difficult time but throughout the years and moving forward as we continue to heal. A very special thanks also to Sue, Jodi, Gloria, Terri, Ashley, and Kimberly who are a part of our family every day and have given Dan and Jean the best care, continuous love and companionship that anyone could ask for! We Love you ladies!!

A very big thanks to our relatives, friends and neighbors for all of their help and support whether it be a visit to the house, bringing dad to his appointments or coffee at McDonalds, or clearing the driveway!

We are very blessed to have you all in our life and we truly thank you for everything that you have done!