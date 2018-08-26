Daniel Chapp, 57, Cass Lake, formerly Foley

November 20, 1960 - August 23, 2018

Daniel Chapp, age 57, of Cass Lake formerly Foley, Minnesota died at his home on August 23, 2018. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be at 3:00 PM, Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Holdridge Park in Foley. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Daniel James Chapp was born November 20, 1960 in St. Cloud, Minnesota the son of Norbert Chapp and Rita (Huneke) Jants. He attended Foley High School and went on to graduate from Northwest Technical College with a degree in HVAC. Dan loved the outdoors and moved to the Bemidji/Cass Lake area nearly 20 years ago where he could hunt and fish daily. He most recently worked for Clems Hardware in Cass Lake, but also spent many years working as a truck driver and doing landscaping. He was a very talented woodworker and enjoyed carpentry and handyman work. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

Daniel is survived by his children: Marty (Corey) Eggen of Milaca, Jake (Veronica) Chapp of Foley, and Liz (Jim) Wojciechowski of Milaca; grandchildren: Cole, Brandon, and Josh Eggen; Joseph, Avery, and Elaina Chapp; Vincent, Connor, Maggie, Becca, and Wyatt ‘Buster’ Wojciechowski; father, Norbert (Cecelia) Chapp of Otsego; step-father, Darrel Jants of Foley; half-brother, Jeffrey Chapp of Otsego; half-sister, Jenny (Tony) Freund of Hanover; good friend, Myra Lindahl of Bemidji; as well as other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rita Jants; brother, Gerald Chapp; and sister, Pam Johnson.