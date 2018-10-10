Daniel C. Mages, 32, St. Cloud

August 2, 1986 - October 8, 2018

Daniel Caleb Mages, age 32, St. Cloud, MN, died Monday, October 8, 2018 in Eau Claire, WI.

Funeral Services will be Monday, October 15, 2018 at 6:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Monday, October 15, 2018 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Daniel was born August 2, 1986 in St. Cloud, MN to Timothy and Julie (Biggins) Mages. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 2005 and attended the University of Minnesota Duluth. Dan lived in Alabama, Eau Claire, WI and St. Cloud. Dan was a very kind and gentle person who enjoyed tinkering with computers. He loved fishing, particularly when he had the chance to cast a line with his beloved friend, Grandpa Arnie. Above all else, Dan loved his daughter with all his heart and greatly cherished their time together.

Dan is survived by his daughter, Maddison Wethington-Mages of Eau Claire, WI and her mother Whitney; parents, Tim and Julie Mages of St. Cloud, MN; his twin sister, Aubree (Mitch) Rose and their daughter Charlotte of St. Albert, Alberta, Canada; brother, Reed Mages (Rachel Turnquist) and their son Kaiser of St. Cloud, MN; paternal grandmother, Sandra Mages of Lino Lakes, MN and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his cousin Adam Biggins, and grandparents, Arnold Mages and John and Cecilia Biggins.

We hope Dan finds the peace in death that he so greatly longed for in life.