Dangerous Wind Chills Settle Into Region

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Dangerously cold temperatures are descending on parts of the Upper Midwest.

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory overnight Thursday for Wisconsin, Minnesota, the Dakotas and several other states where temperatures were expected to plunge to 30 below with the wind as a factor. The weather service says the wind chill temperatures could cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

The deep freeze caused organizers of the Winter Carnival in Minnesota to cancel the parade Thursday night through downtown St. Paul and several other events. The 11-day carnival is guided by the city's policy which says events can go on as scheduled unless the wind chill is 25 below or colder.

Forecasters say the frigid weather will stick around with next Wednesday's high expected to be minus 1 in Wisconsin.