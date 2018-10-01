Dale L. Hadrich, 69, Avon

March 25, 1949 - October 1, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at Church of All Saints - St. Mary, Holdingford for Dale L. Hadrich who passed away Monday, October 1, 2018. Rev. Gregory Mastey will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Family and friends may call after 9:00 AM Thursday at the church in Holdingord. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Avon.

Dale was born in St. Cloud on March 25, 1949 to George and Christine (Buettner) Hadrich Sr. He married Corrine Massmann on September 13, 1980 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Dale farmed all of his life. He was a hardworking and dedicated farmer at heart. Dale enjoyed Minneapolis Moline, White, and AGCO tractors, digging in the dirt, and growing the crops for his cattle and their offspring. Dale taught his children a strong dedicated work ethic. He loved spending time with his family and as his health declined his grandchildren made him smile on a daily basis.

Dale is survived by his spouse, Corrine; children, Joleen Hadrich of Falcon Heights, Dean (Lindsay) of Holdingford, Daryl (Danielle) of Avon, Joelle (Adam) Urke of Rockville and Joylynn Hadrich of Holdingford; grandchildren, Bryce and Nevaeh Hadrich, Jeffrey and Wyatt Urke and a 5th on the way; brothers and sisters, George (Sharon) Jr. of Avon, Sharlene (David) Walberg of Avon, Gary (Dorothy) of Avon, Lois (Ron) Schroden of St. Joseph, Linda (Ed) Merkling of St. Joseph and brother in law, George Reber of Albany.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Reber and brother, Harvey.

Memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare Monastery of Sauk Rapids.