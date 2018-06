The Arizona Diamondbacks have officially signed free agent outfielder Jason Kubel to a 2-year contract worth $15 Million. Kubel passed his physical and is now with Arizona. He hit .273 with 12 homeruns and 58 RBIs for the Twins in 2011. Kubel also missed 2 months of the season with a foot injury. Kubel had played his entire career with the Twins and was a 12th round pick by Minnesota is 2000.