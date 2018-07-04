Cyril “Rocky” M. Spychala, 83, Sauk Rapids

June 15, 1935 - July 5, 2018



Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 9, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Rocky M. Spychala, age 83, who passed away peacefully Thursday at his home with his family present. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and burial will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Duelm. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Monday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Rocky was born June 15, 1935 in Waite Park to Frank & Olivia (Pyka) Spychala. He married Mary “Mickey” Jackels on June 7, 1958 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. He owned and operated Rocky’s Cobbler Shop for many years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. Rocky was a knife craftsman and enjoyed woodworking. He enjoyed taking road trips in the motorhome with his family and motorcycling. Rocky was a friend to everyone.