Cyril “Rocky” M. Spychala, 83, Sauk Rapids
June 15, 1935 - July 5, 2018
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 9, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Rocky M. Spychala, age 83, who passed away peacefully Thursday at his home with his family present. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and burial will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Duelm. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Monday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Rocky was born June 15, 1935 in Waite Park to Frank & Olivia (Pyka) Spychala. He married Mary “Mickey” Jackels on June 7, 1958 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. He owned and operated Rocky’s Cobbler Shop for many years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. Rocky was a knife craftsman and enjoyed woodworking. He enjoyed taking road trips in the motorhome with his family and motorcycling. Rocky was a friend to everyone.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mickey of Sauk Rapids; children, Mark (Muriel) Spychala of Bella Vista, AR, Roxanne “Roxie” (Mark) Saldana of Rice and Romelle “Romi” Spychala of St. Cloud; siblings, Joyce Robak, Sandra Sauer, Carol Rassier, Russell Spychala, Phyllis Vogt, Gary Spychala and Charlene Skeate; grandchildren, Kayla (Bill) Kieke and Marcus Saldana; and great grandchildren, Carter, Caden and Curran Kieke. Rocky was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Dolores, Roy, Mary Mae, Jim and Wally.