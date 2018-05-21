The St. Cloud Technical and Community College Cyclone baseball team is headed to the 2018 NJCAA Division III Baseball World Series after winning the Region XIII Tournament last weekend at the MAC in St. Cloud.

The Cyclones survived an error-plagued game against Itasca before beating Riverland once and Century College twice to advance to the World Series.

"The first game you can kind of chalk up to nerves," Fischer said. "Offensively we played really well, we pitched okay, but defensively our freshman were pretty nervous."

After shutting out Riverland in game two, the Cyclones walked off against Century College for a 7-6 win.

"The Century game is the type of game you love to be a part of," Fischer said. "It's a good experience to take into the national tournament."

Former Tech Tiger Logan Aleshire started the winner-take-all final game against Century College. Fischer said that Aleshire wasn't even sure if he wanted to play baseball after high school until he was coaxed into it by former Tiger and Cyclone Isaac Matchinsky and Logan's brother Chase.

"Logan had to be talked into it by a former player of mine (Matchinsky) and his brother," Fischer said. "I am really glad that he came out and he has commented many times he is really happy he did this."

"Logan is an extremely talented baseball player, who has meant a ton," Fischer said. "He has been a huge part of what we had done all year."

Former Sartell Sabre Austin Gohl tossed the shutout against Riverland and is considered the ace of the staff by Fischer.

"Gohl has been absolutely huge for us and has been far and away our most consistent pitcher,” Fischer said. “He doesn’t throw the hardest on the staff but he throws strike after strike after strike.”

“You always feel good with him on the mound because he isn’t going to make many mistakes, he can throw four pitches for strikes and puts it on the corners really well,” Fischer said.

Gohl will start the first game of the World Series in Tennessee on Saturday. The Cyclones are still awaiting word on their first opponent.

Former Apollo Eagle Ethan Carlson has also worked his way into a role with the Cyclones after transferring from Mayville State and biding his time on the bench in 2017.

“I invited him to try out- Ethan is a phenomenal athlete- and the coaches decided that this kid is from St. Cloud and is a really good athlete so let’s keep him around,” Fischer said.

After spending 2017 as mainly a courtesy runner for the Cyclones, Carlson became a mainstay in the lineup after producing while filling in for some injured players.

“One of the things we always talk to our guys about is taking advantage of your opportunities,” Fischer said. “That’s exactly what Ethan did, he got an opportunity and played well enough to where the coaches said ‘we can’t take this kid out.”