CUSHING -- A Cushing woman was hurt after crashing her snowmobile Monday night.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Lakeview Drive, east of Lake Alexander, in Scandia Valley Township.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 70-year-old Mary Schmidt was driving a snowmobile on her property when she drove down a steep hill and hit a tree.

She was taken to the hospital with a possible leg injury.