Curt Hillesheim, 77, St. Cloud

January 1, 1941 - July 14, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church for Curt Hillesheim, age 77, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at the Talahi Care Center from complications of Alzheimers. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl and Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the Church.

Curt was born on January 1, 1941 to Felix and Hildegarde (Schroepfer) Hillesheim in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota. Curt loved people and always took time to visit with everyone. He was a sports enthusiast who refereed high school football, basketball and volleyball, coached his sons’ soccer and basketball teams, and played racquetball and handball until his knees gave out. Along with his love for his Twins and Vikings, Curt enjoyed dancing, playing cards and piloting his Piper non-retractable airplane. He will be greatly missed by his family, relatives and many friends.

Curt is survived by his wife, Joanne; sons, Andrew (Lindsay) and Donald; grandchildren, A.J. and Charlie; sister, Eileen Kral and many nieces, nephews and cousins.