Crusaders Fall in 3-0 to Bemidji in Section Finals

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Cathedral's goal for a state championship was cut short Thursday night after falling to Bemidji 3-0 in the Section 8A boys soccer final.

The Crusaders were attempting to make their first trip to state since 2012.

However, their season is nothing to hang their heads about, after being crowned Granite Ridge Conference champions and advancing to the section finals for the first time in five years.

The Crusaders will graduate six seniors, including key starters Jake Minkkinen, and Will Torborg.