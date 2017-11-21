Crossroads Center Threatened by Crisis Line Caller

ST. CLOUD -- An unknown woman caller to a Veterans Administration crisis line in Georgia made threats, involving a gun, toward Crossroads Center Monday night.

St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says around 8:45 p.m. dispatch received calls from the crisis line saying they had been in contact with a woman who was making threats against the mall.

No direct threats were received by Crossroads staff. When police informed the mall's staff, they started precautionary security measures for employees, since they were notified after the mall had closed.

Oxton says they worked with the crisis line to try and identify the caller, however, were unable to find or identify the woman. The investigation has led authorities to believe the call came from outside of the state.