Crossroads Center Target Open Late for SCSU Students Monday

ST. CLOUD -- As St. Cloud State University students get settled into campus this weekend, Target is going to be there for their last minute needs.

The Crossroads Center Target will be open late on Monday exclusively for SCSU students.

The event, Target Late Night - Huskies Deals for You , will be taking place from 10:00 p.m. - 11:45 p.m. Students will be able to get special deals, door prizes and be able to enter for a chance to win a grand prize in a raffle drawing.

The Crossroads Center Target typically closes at 11:00 p.m. on Mondays. This event is for St. Cloud State students only. The store is located at 4201 West Division Street in St. Cloud.