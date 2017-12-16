Crisis Nursery, Homeless Shelter Help Minnesota Families

NEW ULM (AP) - A southern Minnesota crisis nursery and a homeless shelter are providing complementary services for families in crisis.

The Southern Minnesota Crisis Nursery and NUMAS Haus homeless opened in New Ulm within months of each other in 2016 and 2017. The facilities are run by separate organizations but both aim to help families in need.

The nursery provides short-term child care for children up to the age of 12. Children can stay at the nursery for up to 72 hours. The homeless shelter is a longer-term option that houses clients for up to 90 days while helping them find permanent housing.

Both services have been largely supported by community donations and volunteers, but plan to seek grants to help cover costs.