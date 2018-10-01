Crews to Remove Railroad Tracks in East St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The removal of railroad tracks at three east St. Cloud crossings will cause some traffic delays and a detour.

Burlington Northern-Santa Fe is abandoning the rail spur which lies between Northern Metal Recycling and Highway 10. As a result, crews will be removing the railroad track and crossing signage at three locations.

Tuesday, crews will close 3rd Street Northeast to traffic while they remove the crossing there. On Wednesday, flaggers will control traffic as crews remove the crossing on Franklin Avenue Northeast and on Thursday, flaggers will control traffic on Lincoln Avenue Northeast for that crossing removal.

The work is weather dependent.