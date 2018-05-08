Crews Battle Early Morning St. Cloud Grass, House Fire

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud fire crews were busy Tuesday morning after being called to a house and grass fire just a few minutes apart.

Batallion Chief Leon Faust says they received a call of a grass fire at about 3:45 a.m. in the 2400 block of County Road 8 in St. Cloud.

Faust says the homeowner had been doing an agricultural burn the night before when the fire rekindled. The fire spread across three acres of land before crews were able to extinguish the blaze.

Fire crews also responded to a house fire at 25 Rogers Road just before 4:00 a.m. Fire Marshal Mike Post says crews arrived to find the back porch and attached garage fully engulfed.