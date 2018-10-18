Crash on I-94 in Monticello Sends One to Hospital

MONTICELLO-- One person was hurt in a motorcycle versus car crash in Monticello Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened on west Interstate-94 at 120th street around 1:00 p.m. The Minnesota State Highway Patrol says traffic was slowing for a crash on west I-94 near 190th street when a motorcycle rear-ended a car.

The driver of the car, 25-year-old Isaiah Langston of Annandale was not hurt. The driver of the motorcycle, 67-year-old Gary Seeley of Clearwater was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.