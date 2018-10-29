Craig Sees Path for Success in 2nd Try Against Lewis

EAGAN (AP) -- Angie Craig came so close to winning a seat in Congress that she wasn't ready to give up.

The former medical technology executive turned Democratic politician lost by less than 2 points in 2016 to Jason Lewis . The conservative former talk radio host styled himself on the air as ``Mr. Right.'' Within a few months, she filed for a rematch.

The suburban 2nd District race is one of four House contests in Minnesota where the seat could flip from one party to another, and prognosticators say it's leaning Craig's way.

With Democrats within range of gaining the 23 seats they need to take control of the House, both candidates are getting plenty of help. Over $5.4 million in outside spending has poured into the race.