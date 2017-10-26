Craft Beer, Hotdish and Raising Money for Education [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD - St. Cloud Community and Technical College hosted a fun new way to help raise money for scholarships.

The "Brewlash" event happened Thursday night in the Heavy truck lab at the school.

Those who attended the event had the opportunity to sample some local craft beers as well as taste some modern takes on a Minnesota favorite, hotdish. The creative hotdish selections were created by culinary students at SCTCC.

Joan Schatz is part of the organizing group for the event. She says the night is all about helping students.

"This is a fundraiser for the Tech College Foundation and the foundation is all about helping students be able to financially afford an education through this institution."

While raising money for scholarships is the largest reason the Brewlash was started, Schatz says it is also a great opportunity for people to check out the incredible facilities at SCTCC.

"Some people are aware of the gem that we have in the tech college in this community. Others are not aware and for those this is a great opportunity to gain some familiarity with the school."

Schatz's is also the Co-President of Park Industries. The company hires a large portion of its employees directly from SCTCC. She says that is a credit to the great education students receive at SCTCC.

"They do a great job preparing young people for their careers."