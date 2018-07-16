Court: Indefinite Drug Tests Are Not a Condition for Welfare

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The Minnesota Court of Appeals has found that people with prior drug convictions can't be required to undergo random drug testing indefinitely as a condition of receiving state welfare benefits.

Monday's ruling comes in the case of 62-year-old Kim Verhein, who lost her Minnesota Supplemental Aid benefits when she refused to take a drug test in 2015.

Verhein was convicted of drug possession in 1999 and had finished her sentence in 2001. Under state law, a person convicted of certain drug crimes after July 1, 1997, is ineligible for benefits until five years after completing a sentence. Those who become eligible are subject to random drug testing.